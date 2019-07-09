Gerald Joseph Crochet, age 85, died peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019.



Visitation will be observed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, and from 9:30 a.m. until Requiem Mass beginning 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Lafayette, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.



Born in Grand Bayou in 1933, Gerald was one of 10 children of French-speaking Acadians Delmar and Frances Crochet. In his youth, Gerald helped the family by working on the farm, selling vegetables and poling pirogues for local fishermen. The family's life was centered on the practice of their Catholic faith. He spoke often of his love of serving the Holy Mass and his time in seminary.



Eager to serve his country during the Korean War, he left seminary and in December of 1950, at the age of 17, joined the United States Marine Corps and served until December of 1953. He was awarded the Rifle Marksman Badge, Navy Occupation Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Ribbon. He was a lifelong patriot and always held a deep love for his fellow Marines.



After his honorable discharge, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from LSU. He was an innovative entrepreneur, an accomplished businessman, and a creative inventor holding three US patents. His business endeavors include CLM Equipment Company, Continuous Tubing Services and Preeminent Energy Services.



Gerald is survived by his wife, Helen Dufrene Crochet of Raceland, whom he married in 1997, and her children: Paige Dufrene Fillinich and husband, Lane of Cut Off; and Jared Joseph Dufrene of Foster, Ky; and her four grandchildren.



He is survived by his five children: Anastasia Crochet Fournet of Savannah, Ga; Kimberly Crochet LaFleur and her husband Theodore of Lafayette; Connie Crochet Shook and her husband, Thomas Jr. of Richardson, TX; Gerald Joseph Crochet Jr. and his wife, Linda of Little Rock, AR; and Delmar Roman Crochet II and his wife, Rickie of Lafayette; and their mother, Marguerite Roy Crochet of Lafayette.



He is survived by his 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



He is survived by four sisters: Marian Faust, Elizabeth "Betty" Breland, Carolyn Aguillard, and Suzette Reed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar Roman Crochet and Frances Rousseau Crochet; four sisters, Adele Rita Crochet, Wilma Richard, Vera Wallen, and Pansy Voisin; his only brother, Alger "Jay" Crochet; and his grandson, Michael Gabriel Fournet.



Pallbearers will be Kristopher Patin, Joshua Hebert, Thomas Shook III, Cannon Crochet, Hunter Crochet, Cullen Crochet, and Gerald's two sons, Gerald Croche Jr. and Delmar Crochet II.