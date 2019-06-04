Houma Today Obituaries
|
Gerald Joseph Duplantis, 82, of Chauvin passed away on June 1, 2019, surrounded by family.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, June 7 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following visitation at 1 p.m. Burial will take place after services in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.

A St. Francis de Sales graduate, Gerald was blessed to marry his lifelong sweetheart, Judith, in 1956, and spent the rest of his life bringing joy into her life and sharing his endless smiles with the family they built together. Gerald's extensive work career included many dedicated years at Gemoco and Weatherford, and he served as a committee member for the Houma Oilman's Fishing Invitational for 24 years.

Gerald and Judy traveled extensively for work and pleasure throughout Europe and the U.S., allowing them to enjoy one of their favorite pastimes, golfing, at amazing courses around the world. Gerald also enjoyed woodworking, fishing and, above all, spending time with family and friends.

He was fortunate to spend a lifetime creating happy memories with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at his home and at the camp. Wherever he was, his love of life was always evident by his unending cheerfulness and gift for storytelling.

He is survived by his three sons and four daughters: Kendall Duplantis, Jay Duplantis and wife, Diane, Jed Duplantis and wife, Arlene, Kimberly and husband, James Chafin, Kellie Luke and companion, Joseph Champagne, Jana and husband, Herb Cavalier, and Kandi and husband, Neal Singleton.

Gerald is also survived by his brother, Duffy James Duplantis, Sr., and wife, Doris; and his sister, Billie Ann and husband, Terry Matherne; as well as his 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren who will continue to keep him close to their hearts throughout their lives.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Judith; his parents, Duffy "Bill" Duplantis and Annie Mae Theriot Duplantis; his son-in-law Douglas Luke, Sr.; and grandchildren, Dawn Luke and Logan Naquin.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, and will live on in the hearts of many.

Memorial contributions may be made to The MacDonell Children's Services 8326 Main St. Houma, LA 70363.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 4 to June 6, 2019
