Gerald Joseph Torres
Gerald "Chippytoe" Joseph Torres, 69, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Born on July 10, 1951, he was a native of Vacherie and resident of Bayou Boeuf.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at Ordoyne Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Mary Blanchard Torres; sons Toby Torres (Crystal Smith), Scott Torres (Jurie) and Chip Torres (Wendy); grandchildren T. J. (Brenna), Blayze (Jean), Kamrin, Journey, Makalia, Katelyn (Gage), Logan, Bella and Claire; great-grandchildren Oliver, Vivian, Rylan and Gillian; brothers Sidney Torres (Shirley) and Mike Torres (Mary Anne); sister, Judy Delatte; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Vivian Brignac Torres; and brother-in-law, Donald Delatte.

Gerald served in the National Guard. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing. He was a sugar cane farmer for 22 years. After his retirement, he became the groundskeeper for Oak Alley Plantation for over 20 years.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
