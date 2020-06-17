Gerald "Chippytoe" Joseph Torres, 69, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Born on July 10, 1951, he was a native of Vacherie and resident of Bayou Boeuf.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at Ordoyne Funeral Home.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years Mary Blanchard Torres; sons Toby Torres (Crystal Smith), Scott Torres (Jurie) and Chip Torres (Wendy); grandchildren T. J. (Brenna), Blayze (Jean), Kamrin, Journey, Makalia, Katelyn (Gage), Logan, Bella and Claire; great-grandchildren Oliver, Vivian, Rylan and Gillian; brothers Sidney Torres (Shirley) and Mike Torres (Mary Anne); sister, Judy Delatte; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Vivian Brignac Torres; and brother-in-law, Donald Delatte.



Gerald served in the National Guard. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing. He was a sugar cane farmer for 22 years. After his retirement, he became the groundskeeper for Oak Alley Plantation for over 20 years.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



