Gerald "Jay" Larvadain, 68, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 4, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, at First Israel Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery.



Gerald is survived by his wife, Loretta Nelson Larvadain; children, April Jacobs (Mike) and Gerald Larvadain Jr. (LaQuan); grandchildren, Jayla, Kyler, Chase, Jayden, Nicholas, Cruz, Demi, Destinee and Jalayia; six brothers; two sisters; and close cousins, many godchildren, devoted aunt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Odessa Larvadain; brothers, Joseph Lawrence and Stanley Larvadain; sister, Audrey Lowrey; and five uncles and two aunts.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, La.





