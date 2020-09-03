1/1
Gerald Larvadain
Gerald "Jay" Larvadain, 68, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 4, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, at First Israel Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Loretta Nelson Larvadain; children, April Jacobs (Mike) and Gerald Larvadain Jr. (LaQuan); grandchildren, Jayla, Kyler, Chase, Jayden, Nicholas, Cruz, Demi, Destinee and Jalayia; six brothers; two sisters; and close cousins, many godchildren, devoted aunt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Odessa Larvadain; brothers, Joseph Lawrence and Stanley Larvadain; sister, Audrey Lowrey; and five uncles and two aunts.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, La.


Published in Houma Today from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
First Israel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
