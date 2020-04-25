Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
More Obituaries for Gerald LeBlanc Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald LeBlanc Sr.

Gerald LeBlanc Sr. Obituary
Gerald "The Radio Man" LeBlanc Sr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 86.

Mr. LeBlanc was born in New Orleans on July 26, 1933, to the late Ivey LeBlanc and Daisy Brady Banzhoff. He was the beloved husband for 66 years of Lois Ann Babin LeBlanc; proud father of Rhonda Adams LeBlanc , Rochelle Ajubita, Gerald LeBlanc Jr. (Michelle) and Tamara Martin (Jonathan); grandfather of Kailey Ajubita, Blair Ajubita, Keith Adams Jr., Brie Boudreaux (Kim), Parker Broussard, Sawyer Bay, Emma Bay, Isabella Bay and Morgan LeBlanc; and devoted brother to Ivy Rose "Tiny" Lind.

He was preceded in death by his sisters; Gloria Ledet and Wanda Boudreaux.

Gerald was a life-long resident of Houma. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the recipient of The Airman of The Year award in 1955.

He was the owner of The Radio Man and Southern Classic Vinyl Fencing and there was not anything he could not fix. Gerald was King of Hercules Carnival Club in 1996, member of Selucrey Men's Marching Club and Pete Fountain's Half Fast Marching Club of New Orleans.

Gerald was well known for his hard work ethic and high standards for perfection. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and if there was music playing, you could be certain to see him and Lois showing off their amazing dancing skills.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
