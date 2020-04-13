|
Gerald "Jerry" Paul LeBlanc, 91, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A private graveside burial service will be held in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville, where he will be laid to rest.
He is survived by his three daughters, Belinda Jarreau (Neal), Jerry Lynne Arabie, and Leslie Madere (Danny); grandchildren, Chet Medlock (Courtney), Dustin Troxclair (Jessica), Tyler Jarreau (Tailer), Joshua Arabie (Brittany), Courtney Arabie, Cody Hood, and Austin Hood (Rebecca); great-grandchildren, BriLynn, MacKenlee, Lil Neil, Connor, Cameron, and Calin, Clyde; sisters, Shirley Diaz, Laura Arboneaux, and Ann Landry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Antionette Talbot LeBlanc; parents, Paul Leblanc and Laura Delaune LeBlanc; brothers, Robert "Bob" LeBlanc, and Johnny LeBlanc; sister, Audrey Foret; and son-in-law, Neil Arabie.
He was a Korean War Veteran and served in the Airborne Division. He loved gardening. He was a kind and giving man who helped many with a positive soul. He loved his children, family and friends very much. In his early years, he was a mechanic for Barbera's Chevrolet in Napoleonville. He eventually opened his own gas station/grocery store/mechanic shop. Later, he loaded bagasse at the local sugar mills. He was known for frying chicken and choupic for family and friends. We thought it was the best in the world!
Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020