Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Paul LeBlanc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Paul LeBlanc Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Paul LeBlanc, 91, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

A private graveside burial service will be held in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville, where he will be laid to rest.

He is survived by his three daughters, Belinda Jarreau (Neal), Jerry Lynne Arabie, and Leslie Madere (Danny); grandchildren, Chet Medlock (Courtney), Dustin Troxclair (Jessica), Tyler Jarreau (Tailer), Joshua Arabie (Brittany), Courtney Arabie, Cody Hood, and Austin Hood (Rebecca); great-grandchildren, BriLynn, MacKenlee, Lil Neil, Connor, Cameron, and Calin, Clyde; sisters, Shirley Diaz, Laura Arboneaux, and Ann Landry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Antionette Talbot LeBlanc; parents, Paul Leblanc and Laura Delaune LeBlanc; brothers, Robert "Bob" LeBlanc, and Johnny LeBlanc; sister, Audrey Foret; and son-in-law, Neil Arabie.

He was a Korean War Veteran and served in the Airborne Division. He loved gardening. He was a kind and giving man who helped many with a positive soul. He loved his children, family and friends very much. In his early years, he was a mechanic for Barbera's Chevrolet in Napoleonville. He eventually opened his own gas station/grocery store/mechanic shop. Later, he loaded bagasse at the local sugar mills. He was known for frying chicken and choupic for family and friends. We thought it was the best in the world!

Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -