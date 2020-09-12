Gerald Paul LeBoeuf, 82, a resident of Schriever, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was a sensitive, caring man who was a loving father, grandfather, brother and loyal friend.



He is survived by his beloved daughter and son, Robin LeBoeuf Hooper and Mark Paul LeBoeuf; his daughter-in-law, Angella Richard LeBoeuf ; and son-in-law, Tim Hooper.



Additionally, survived by his cherished grandchildren: Jade LeBoeuf Loup (husband, Chad), Chase Kirby, Chase Hooper (wife, Tracy), and Aaron Hooper (wife, Sydney); and his beautiful great-grandchildren: Lillian, Grant and Claire Loup, and Blakely, Spencer and Beau Hooper; sisters, Dorothy Bonvillain, Dolores Papa, and Joyce Bilello; as well as his very special nieces and nephews, who he loved as his own.



Gerald was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elodie and Paul LeBoeuf; his two brothers, James and Kerry LeBoeuf; and most importantly, the love of his life, his wife, Jane Marie Vicknair LeBoeuf.



Gerald was a 1956 graduate of Terrebonne High School and was also a veteran in the United States Army.



Gerald was married to his beloved Jane for 61 years and they lived life to the fullest, together. It is most fitting that he enters into the kingdom of heaven during the Labor Day weekend as his work ethic and the excellent quality of his work were central to his life. Gerald was a carpenter by trade, however he was known as a 'master craftsman' who could build, fix, and complete any task placed before him-in record time.



He was an introspective, eloquent man, with a witty sense of humor. Whether he was building a creative project with family and friends, cooking with "his baby, Jane," relaxing on his swing or watching "Andy Griffith," Gerald relished these special moments in his life. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was blessed with many rich relationships, but it was his loving wife, Jane, who brought him the greatest joy and love throughout his journey.



Gerald graced this earth with the distinctive way in which he expressed himself; his deep devotion to his family; and his masterful work ethic-which was passed down to those whom he was closest.



The family would like to send a very special thanks to the Schriever Volunteer Fire Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's office.



Donations can be made in Gerald's honor to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, 100 Government St., Gray, LA 70359, as he loved animals.



A private family service will be held at a later date.



Gerald will be fondly remembered and dearly missed.



Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.





