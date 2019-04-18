Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Gerald Saulsberry Obituary
Gerald "Will Do" Saulsberry departed this life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at East Jefferson General Hospital in New Orleans. He was 72, a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 20 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Thibodaux. Burial in Church cemetery.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Sharon Saulsberry; daughter, Jerrie Saulsberry Hawkins; son, Derrick Saulsberry (Regina); grandchildren, Nanerick Saulsberry, Porche Saulsberry Jones, Dedrick Green, and Jax Hawkins; three great-grandchildren; brother, Carl August; mother-in-law, Delores Streams; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Saulsberry; brother, Burnell Saulsberry; and sister, Geraldine Saulsberry.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
