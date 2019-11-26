Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Gerald Voisin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eloi Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Voisin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Voisin


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Voisin Obituary
Gerald "Paw" Joseph Voisin, age 81, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 7:12 p.m. He was a native and resident of Theriot.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, Nov. 25 beginning at 5 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at St. Eloi Catholic Church on Tuesday, Nov. 26 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the church cemetery.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosalie Mary Guarisco Voisin; son, Douglas Joseph Voisin and wife, Michelle; brother, Kenneth Paul Voisin and wife, Madenna; sister, Cynthia Ann Voisin; grandchildren, Cade Joseph Voisin and wife, Candace, Danielle Marie Voisin and wife, Julienne, and Alicia Ann Voisin; great-grandchildren, Gray Henry, Arthur Atlas and Annabelle Grace Voisin.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Joseph and Bessie Joanna Duplantis Voisin.

Paw was a lifelong parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church. He began his career as a helper and retired as an area manager from Louisiana Land & Exploration Company after 32 years of service. As a young boy, raised in a trapping and fishing family, he passed on his love for the land to everyone he met. As a lifelong outdoorsman and student of nature, he became a mentor and teacher to the next generation of bayou residents and family members. He was an excellent cook, farmer, and he was known as "Paw" to all the kids who came to visit. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now