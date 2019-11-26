|
|
Gerald "Paw" Joseph Voisin, age 81, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 7:12 p.m. He was a native and resident of Theriot.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, Nov. 25 beginning at 5 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at St. Eloi Catholic Church on Tuesday, Nov. 26 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the church cemetery.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosalie Mary Guarisco Voisin; son, Douglas Joseph Voisin and wife, Michelle; brother, Kenneth Paul Voisin and wife, Madenna; sister, Cynthia Ann Voisin; grandchildren, Cade Joseph Voisin and wife, Candace, Danielle Marie Voisin and wife, Julienne, and Alicia Ann Voisin; great-grandchildren, Gray Henry, Arthur Atlas and Annabelle Grace Voisin.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Joseph and Bessie Joanna Duplantis Voisin.
Paw was a lifelong parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church. He began his career as a helper and retired as an area manager from Louisiana Land & Exploration Company after 32 years of service. As a young boy, raised in a trapping and fishing family, he passed on his love for the land to everyone he met. As a lifelong outdoorsman and student of nature, he became a mentor and teacher to the next generation of bayou residents and family members. He was an excellent cook, farmer, and he was known as "Paw" to all the kids who came to visit. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 26, 2019