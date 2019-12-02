Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Barrilleaux Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Barrilleaux Cobb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Barrilleaux Cobb Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" Barrilleaux Cobb, 83, a native of Labadieville and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Church of God of Prophecy in Pierre Part and from 8 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the church. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Cobb; daughter, Tanya Cobb Cook; brother, Richard Barrilleaux; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Cobb; sons, Charles Cobb Jr. and Steve Cobb; mother, Eunice Prejeant Barrilleaux; father, Justilien Barrilleaux; and sisters, Beverline B. Ponvelle and Marydine B. Gauthier.

The family would like to thank Cardinal Hospice, Gerry's loving granddaughter and caretaker, Michelle Gros; and caretaker, Lisa Washington.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -