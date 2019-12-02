|
Geraldine "Gerry" Barrilleaux Cobb, 83, a native of Labadieville and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Church of God of Prophecy in Pierre Part and from 8 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the church. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Cobb; daughter, Tanya Cobb Cook; brother, Richard Barrilleaux; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Cobb; sons, Charles Cobb Jr. and Steve Cobb; mother, Eunice Prejeant Barrilleaux; father, Justilien Barrilleaux; and sisters, Beverline B. Ponvelle and Marydine B. Gauthier.
The family would like to thank Cardinal Hospice, Gerry's loving granddaughter and caretaker, Michelle Gros; and caretaker, Lisa Washington.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019