Geraldine Bertrand Obituary
Geraldine Bertrand, 76, a native of Kraemer and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Philomena in Labadieville. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.

She is survived by her children, Vickie Simoneaux, Daniel Bertrand and David Bertrand; grandchildren Ryan, Louis, Danielle and Dustin; four great-grandchildren and siblings Joyce, Cheryl and Paul.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel A. Bertrand; parents Roy and Essie Mae Cortez and brother Schuyler.

The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional's ICU nurses and staff.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
