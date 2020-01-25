|
Geraldine Duplantis Voisin, 80, passed away at 5:09 a.m. on Friday morning, Jan. 24, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will take place after services in the Church Cemetery.
Geraldine is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Norman Voisin; daughters Mabel Voisin Belling, Lorena Voisin Guidry and husband Earl, and Angela Voisin Dupre and husband David; grandchildren Matthew Belling, Laura Belling, Chase Boudreaux and wife Heidi Rosenberger, Bobby Dupre and wife Tam Le, and Randy Dupre; great-grandchildren Logan Belling, Liem Belling and Daxton Belling; and siblings Roquen "R.J." Duplantis Jr. and partner John Ledet, Theresa Duplantis Autin, and Judy Duplantis Babin and husband Curtis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roquen Duplantis and Lorena LeBouef Duplantis Richard; brother Roy Duplantis; and half-sister Marion Richard Parfait.
Geraldine was an avid reader and loved reading Christmas themed books and author Danielle Steele.
She also had a passion for cooking and always made good food for her family during the holidays and many other days of the year. She cared deeply for her family who were included in her daily devotion to the recitation of the Rosary. She had a profound faith in Christ and the Church.
Geraldine's love and memory will live on in the hearts of her family, whom loved her dearly. She will never be forgotten and always forever loved.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020