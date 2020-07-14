1/1
Geraldine Herbert Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Herbert Carter, 81, a native and resident of Klotzville, departed this life on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and on Thursday, July 16, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 174 La.1003 in Belle Rose, from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.

Geraldine is survived by hdaughters, Trita (Alvin) Adams, Sarita, Marica and Adelia Carter; sons, Walter R. Carter, Jr. and Craig Anderson; grandson she reared, Ronricos Carter; sisters, Joyce Whittington and Betty Brown; brother, Calvin Herbert; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. Carter Sr.; parents, Willie and Maggie Herbert; daughters, Sherald and Sylvia Carter; two brothers and three sisters; one grandson; and one great-granddaughter.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved