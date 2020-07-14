Geraldine Herbert Carter, 81, a native and resident of Klotzville, departed this life on Saturday, July 11, 2020.



Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and on Thursday, July 16, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 174 La.1003 in Belle Rose, from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.



Geraldine is survived by hdaughters, Trita (Alvin) Adams, Sarita, Marica and Adelia Carter; sons, Walter R. Carter, Jr. and Craig Anderson; grandson she reared, Ronricos Carter; sisters, Joyce Whittington and Betty Brown; brother, Calvin Herbert; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. Carter Sr.; parents, Willie and Maggie Herbert; daughters, Sherald and Sylvia Carter; two brothers and three sisters; one grandson; and one great-granddaughter.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.



