1/1
Geraldine Howard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Gerry" Howard, 70, a native of Napoleonville and resident of New Orleans, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville and continue from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the funeral home. Burial in Nelson Chapel AME Cemetery.

Geraldine is survived by her sons, Maurice Howard (Nakeithia) and Darrian Howard (Adrian); daughter, Veronica Thurbinton (Woody); brothers, Herbert Howard Jr. and Claude Howard; sisters, Edna Mae Black, Jessie Bell, Laura Mae Henry and Catherine Willis; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sadie and Herbert Howard Sr.; three sisters; and three brothers.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved