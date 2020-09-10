Geraldine Howard

Geraldine "Gerry" Howard, 70, a native of Napoleonville and resident of New Orleans, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville and continue from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the funeral home. Burial in Nelson Chapel AME Cemetery.



Geraldine is survived by her sons, Maurice Howard (Nakeithia) and Darrian Howard (Adrian); daughter, Veronica Thurbinton (Woody); brothers, Herbert Howard Jr. and Claude Howard; sisters, Edna Mae Black, Jessie Bell, Laura Mae Henry and Catherine Willis; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Sadie and Herbert Howard Sr.; three sisters; and three brothers.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store