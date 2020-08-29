1/1
Geraldine Marie Terrebonne Lafont
Geraldine Marie Terrebonne Lafont, age 88, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. She was a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 31 from 9 until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will follow at Maria Immaculata at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery for immediate family only.

Geraldine is survived by her son, Duane Michael Lafont and wife, Pixie; daughters, Susan Mary Lafont Grabert and husband Byron, Lydia Ann Lafont, Angela Lafont Wattler and husband James, and Dina Emily Lafont Bonvillain and husband Chancey; sister, Anise T. Hendon and husband Johnny; brother-in-law, Richard Tharp; grandchildren, Heath Howard, Anise Howard, Douglas Lafont, Claire L. Johns, Robin Camille, Michael Wattler, Emily B. Rini and Erin B. Vaughn; and great-grandchildren, Dwight Howard, Jake Gautreaux, Rhett Rini, S.J. Vaughn, Dayton Lafont, Dylan Lafont, Otis Johns and Myah Poole.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Darwin Michael Lafont; parents, Morris Joseph Sr. and Ora Lee Cheramie Terrebonne; brothers, Morris J. Terrebonne Jr. and wife, Ann, and Raymond J. Terrebonne and wife Dora; and sisters, Ella Mae Plaisance and husband, O'Neal, and Jeanette M. Tharp.
Geraldine was a parishioner of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. She was a member of the Terrebonne Church's United Good Samaritan Food Bank since 2001. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry, Dr. Peter Fail, and Dr. David Pellegrin for many years of excellent care.

Mask is mandatory for the visitation and service.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
