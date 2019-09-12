Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Israel Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Israel Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Murry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Murry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Murry Obituary
Geraldine Murry departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Chateau D'ville Nursing Home in Donaldsonville. She was 81, a native and resident of Belle Rose.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at First Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Geraldine is survived by her daughter-in-law, Betty Harvey Murry; brother-in-law, David Brown Sr.; aunt, Rosemary Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Murry; parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Batiste; son, Wayne Murry; and grandson, Cody Murry.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now