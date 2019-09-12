|
Geraldine Murry departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Chateau D'ville Nursing Home in Donaldsonville. She was 81, a native and resident of Belle Rose.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at First Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Geraldine is survived by her daughter-in-law, Betty Harvey Murry; brother-in-law, David Brown Sr.; aunt, Rosemary Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Murry; parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Batiste; son, Wayne Murry; and grandson, Cody Murry.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019