Geraldine Punch Adams, 86, a native of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Katherine A. Forsyth (David), Janet A. Risinger (Rick) and Pamela A. Trosclair (Al); eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton "Shorty" J. Adams Sr.; sons, Daniel J. Adams, and Clifton "Kippy" J. Adams Jr.; parents, John and Anna Punch; and siblings, Johnny Punch, Odett Guidry, Annie LeBlanc, Eula Bye, Joseph Punch, Irene Orgeron, Betty Pierce and Gerard Punch.
Geraldine enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards and watching Saints and LSU games. She loved spending time with family.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019