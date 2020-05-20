|
|
Geraldine "Jerry" Webre Miller, 88, died at 1:36 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born on Sept. 19, 1931, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral, with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by one son, Timothy Miller and wife, Cindy; three daughters, Cindy Hebert and husband Louis, Gretchen Boudreaux, and Christine Cedotal and husband, Glenn; grandchildren, Sean Boudreaux, Zachary (Liz) Miller, Andre (Elizabeth) Miller, Hillary Miller (Michael) Marvin, Lance (Lori) Trotti, Robin Trotti (Ronny) Sternfels, Amy Cedotal (Brance) Lloyd, Jay (Susan) Cedotal, and Leigh Cedotal (Sean) Ie; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius "JA" Miller; parents, Edward and Amy Boudreaux Webre; three sons, Patrick Miller and infant twin sons, Alvin and Michael Miller; and siblings, Essie Locassio, Preston Webre, Edward Webre, Francis Webre, Winnie Dillon, Marie Toups, Garnet Boudreaux and Calvin "Kiki" Webre.
She was a loved wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, going out to eat and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Manor, Lafourche Home for the Aged and Dr. Alan Fortier for their care.
In lieu of flower, memorial donations may be made in her name to the charity of her choice.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 20 to May 21, 2020