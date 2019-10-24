Home

Gerard Richard Melancon


1961 - 2019
Gerard Richard Melancon Obituary
Gerard Richard Melancon, age 58, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019. He was born on Feb. 18, 1961, and was a lifelong resident of Thibodaux.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Rhonda Aucoin Melancon; children Heather Ledet (Jory) and Corey Melancon (Maria); mother of his children, Mia Briggs Savoie (Craig); grandchildren Jaxon and Lillian Ledet and soon-to-arrive Elyse Melancon; parents Gloria and Richard Melancon; sisters Sissy Falgoust (Ricky) and Michelle Arceneaux (Paul); sister-in-law Donna Braud (Ed); brother-in-law Paul Aucoin III (Judi); nieces and nephews Casey Marmande (Jean), Brookes Borne (Ryan), MacKenzie and Peyton Bourg, Melissa Himstedt (Brian), Max Braud (Marion), Jessica Braud, John David de la Bretonne II (Christie), Ryan Aucoin, and Grant Aucoin (Barbie); great-nieces and great-nephews Paul and Lucy Borne, Cooper Cook (his basketball buddy) and Cate Marmande; aunts and uncles Merlin and Percy Zeringue and Bob and Linda Melancon; lifelong best friend and musical counterpart Kevin Koike; and numerous cousins.

Gerard was preceded in death by his infant twin sisters; grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Nara Melancon and Mr. and Mrs. Adam Ordoyne; sister-in-law Mary Aucoin de la Bretonne; and in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Paul Aucoin Jr.

Gerard was an accomplished self-taught luthier and had been quietly custom building guitars that were sold worldwide since 1990. He was a member of the Guild of American Luthiers and owner of Melancon Guitars, Inc. He discovered his passion for building guitars with his father, Richard, through a shared love of playing the instrument over the years. Gerard once quoted what another luthier had inscribed on a guitar-like instrument 400 years ago. In that ancient wood it was expressed, "In life, I was silent; in death, I sweetly sing."

A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

Arrangements by Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
