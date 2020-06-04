Geraund Staidum Lawson, 67, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:57 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Per CDC/local regulations, everyone is required to wear face masks in the building at all times. Seating will be limited to immediate family only - 25% capacity of chapel. Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Isaiah Lawson Sr.; sons, Isaiah Lawson Jr. (companion, Niya Payne) and Tyrone Lawson (Brandi); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Allen, Jr., Frederick (Janice), and Carlton Staidum Sr. (Sherry); sisters, Marilyn Staidum, Gwendolyn Joseph (Leslie Sr.), and Angela Miles (Walter Jr.); daughter-in-law, Kanesha Lawson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Latronce Jabbar Lawson; parents, Allen, Sr. and Deborah Gauche Staidum; brother, Jason Staidum; paternal grandparents, Rufus and Zenobia Collins Staidum; and maternal grandparents, Andrew and Chancy Braxton Gauche.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.