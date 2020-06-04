Geraund Staidum Lawson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraund Staidum Lawson, 67, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:57 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Per CDC/local regulations, everyone is required to wear face masks in the building at all times. Seating will be limited to immediate family only - 25% capacity of chapel. Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Isaiah Lawson Sr.; sons, Isaiah Lawson Jr. (companion, Niya Payne) and Tyrone Lawson (Brandi); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Allen, Jr., Frederick (Janice), and Carlton Staidum Sr. (Sherry); sisters, Marilyn Staidum, Gwendolyn Joseph (Leslie Sr.), and Angela Miles (Walter Jr.); daughter-in-law, Kanesha Lawson; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Latronce Jabbar Lawson; parents, Allen, Sr. and Deborah Gauche Staidum; brother, Jason Staidum; paternal grandparents, Rufus and Zenobia Collins Staidum; and maternal grandparents, Andrew and Chancy Braxton Gauche.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral
10:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved