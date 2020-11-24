Germaine Denise James

Germaine "Nutte" James, 56, a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Visiting will be from 8am until the hour of service at 10am on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial in the church cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved mother, Rose Mary James; son, Gerard James; daughters, Nakeshia Pitts (Devon) and LaQuonta James; sisters, Patrice James, Denetria James Thomas (Burnell), Lashawn James Jones (Charles), 8 Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her father, Richard Sawyer; brothers, Carnell James, Sr. and Shawn James.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



