|
|
Gertie Josephine Nettleton, 98, a native of Bourg and a resident of Montegut, passed away on July 27, 2019.
A private service was held.
She is survived by her sons, Norris, Jr., Terry, Sr., Jerry, Sr., Kary and Anthony Paul Nettleton, Sr.; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Joseph Nettleton, Sr.; parents, Emile and Anastasia LeBouef Guidry; sons, LeRoy and Larry Nettleton; daughters, Kay Francis Hebert and Shirley Ann Naquin; brothers, O.J. and Elgy Guidry, Sr.; grandsons, Jonah Paul Nettleton and Kirby Hebert; and granddaughter, Brandi Nettleton.
Grandma knew what life was about. She loved with a pure heart, and made sure if you weren't a believer in Jesus Christ, you were when you left. No one left her house with an empty belly. If you were hungry, she made sure you were fed. There was always food on the table.
Before leaving she made sure you had your hug and kiss and made sure to tell you she loved you and to always come back (really meaning never to leave). Now, we wish we could tell her the same: not to leave. She raised eight of her own children, adopted one and helped raise plenty of others. She has touched many lives and is truly an inspiration to everyone that knew her. Though we are tremendously sadden by this, we are rejoicing knowing that she is home with our lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and her prayers for our family will forever soar in the heavens. Please pray for our family because this will definitely leave a vacant spot in our hearts.
The family would like to thank the staff of St Catherine's Hospice and her nurses and staff at The Oaks of Houma.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 28 to July 29, 2019