Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Cut Off, LA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Cut Off, LA
Gertrude Marie Hebert

Gertrude Marie Hebert Obituary
Gertrude "Gertie" Marie Hebert, 97, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 p.m., with burial following in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Gertrude is survived by her children, Gale Hebert Bouzigard (Johnny), Kirk Hebert (Charleen) and Marie Hebert Marcello (Donald); 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and brother; Lester Rodrigue.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Lefrey A. Hebert; son, Jimmy A. Hebert; great-grandchild, Alli Bouzigard; parents, Edmond Sr. and Louisiana Vega Rodriguez; sister, Bernice Rodrigue Matherne; brothers, Edmond Jr., Woodrow, Roland, Raymond and Earl Rodrigue; and daughter-in-law, Linda Sue Harris Hebert.

Gertie was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Ladies Altar Society, youth chairman of the Junior Catholic Daughters-which she initiated in the 1970s-and was very involved in her community. She enjoyed multiple arts and crafts, especially ceramics, porcelain dolls and sewing.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice, along with her home caregivers, for the care and compassion provided while attending to Mrs. Gertie.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Joseph Hospice in her name.

Falgout Funeral Home of Galliano is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
