Gertrude "Gertie" Moore Burdis, 80, a native of Thibodaux, departed this life Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence in Labadieville.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 22 at Williams & Southall's Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23 at New Belmont Baptist Church, 3037 La. 1 in Labadieville. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
Gertrude is survived by her daughters, Pauline Burdis Holly and Melia L. Burdis; son, Anthony L. Burdis; honorary daughter, Betty (Earl) Anderson Thomas; five sisters; two brothers; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Burdis Sr.; parents, Hilda Wilson and Henry Williams Sr.; son, Walter Burdis Jr.; one grandson; one brother; and one son-in-law.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
