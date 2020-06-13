Gertrude Robertson
Gertrude "Trudy" Robertson, 64, a native of New Orleans, departed this life on Wednesday June 3, 2020, at her residence in Napoleonville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Gertrude is survived by her son, Jessie Robertson II; daughter, Nikita Robertson Williams (Borbon); sisters, Mariah Wiggins and Ella C. Jupiter (Michael); brothers, Keith (Abigail) and Daryl (Debbie) Carter; aunt, Vann Williams; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ida Mae and Horace Carter; her devoted friend, Edward Parker; brothers, Brian Carter, Nick Carter and Joe Cox; one great-grandson; maternal grandparents; two aunts; and one uncle.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
JUN
15
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
