Gertrude Rodriguez
Gertrude Rodriguez
Gibson - Gertrude Rodriguez, 95, a native and resident of Gibson, Louisiana passed away on October 2, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux, La. from 9:00 am until 11:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Thibodaux, La. Burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Thibodaux, La.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry Rodriguez and wife Cheryl and Michael Rodriguez and wife Nell. Gertrude is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbert Joseph Rodriguez; second husband, Murphy Arceneaux; mother, Beuelah Bourgeois; father, Eddie Bourgeois and 3 siblings.
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
OCT
6
Burial
St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery
