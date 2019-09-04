Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
For more information about
Gibson Legendre
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gibson Legendre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gibson James Legendre Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gibson James Legendre Sr. Obituary
Gibson James Legendre Sr., 79, died at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Born Jan. 15, 1940, he was a native of Mathews and resident of Raceland.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Sept. 7 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following in the church cemetery.

Gibson is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann Mire Legendre; son Gibson Legendre Jr.; daughter Sharon Guidry and husband Thomas; and sister Joan Legendre Knoblock.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Ambrose Legendre; mother Eunice Roussell Legendre Faucheaux; stepfather Louis Faucheaux; and brothers Carroll, Eric and Richard Legendre.

He was an avid sportsman always enjoying both hunting and fishing and also loved playing Bingo and cooking.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gibson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now