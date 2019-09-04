|
Gibson James Legendre Sr., 79, died at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Born Jan. 15, 1940, he was a native of Mathews and resident of Raceland.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Sept. 7 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following in the church cemetery.
Gibson is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann Mire Legendre; son Gibson Legendre Jr.; daughter Sharon Guidry and husband Thomas; and sister Joan Legendre Knoblock.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Ambrose Legendre; mother Eunice Roussell Legendre Faucheaux; stepfather Louis Faucheaux; and brothers Carroll, Eric and Richard Legendre.
He was an avid sportsman always enjoying both hunting and fishing and also loved playing Bingo and cooking.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019