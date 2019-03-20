|
|
Gilbert "Beetle" Eschete, 71, a native of Larose and a resident of Lockport, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 22 at First Baptist Church of Lockport. Religious services will begin at 3 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Pitre Eschete; children, Amanda Kilgus (Robbie), Tobie Eschete (Jackie), Dodie Dicks (Forrest), Corey Eschete (Dusty), Logan Eschete, Catina DeRosia (Jeff), Cassie Comardelle and Danny Comardelle Jr.; sister, Lorena Adams; 21 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Israel Sr. and Marie Eschete; brothers, Nolan, Daniel, Israel Jr., Murphy, Earl, Paul and Ernest Eschete; sisters, Earline Richardelle, Annabelle Henry, Eloise Plaisance and Irene Barrilleaux; and great-granddaughter, Melanie Johnfroe.
His passion was his business, Cajun Deer Sausage. He also enjoyed hunting, running his dogs and cooking cracklin to sell at the Lafourche Central Market. He loved spending time with his nieces, nephews and his many grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019