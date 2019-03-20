Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Eschete
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Eschete

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gilbert Eschete Obituary
Gilbert "Beetle" Eschete, 71, a native of Larose and a resident of Lockport, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 22 at First Baptist Church of Lockport. Religious services will begin at 3 p.m.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Pitre Eschete; children, Amanda Kilgus (Robbie), Tobie Eschete (Jackie), Dodie Dicks (Forrest), Corey Eschete (Dusty), Logan Eschete, Catina DeRosia (Jeff), Cassie Comardelle and Danny Comardelle Jr.; sister, Lorena Adams; 21 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Israel Sr. and Marie Eschete; brothers, Nolan, Daniel, Israel Jr., Murphy, Earl, Paul and Ernest Eschete; sisters, Earline Richardelle, Annabelle Henry, Eloise Plaisance and Irene Barrilleaux; and great-granddaughter, Melanie Johnfroe.

His passion was his business, Cajun Deer Sausage. He also enjoyed hunting, running his dogs and cooking cracklin to sell at the Lafourche Central Market. He loved spending time with his nieces, nephews and his many grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now