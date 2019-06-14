Home

Gilbert Gordon Jurenka

Gilbert Gordon Jurenka Obituary
Gilbert Gordon Jurenka, 85, went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2019. Born on Dec. 10, 1933 to parents Gilbert Paul and Lucille Ann Jurenka in Ellsworth, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, David Allen Jurenka.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of over 62 years, Shirley Lea Jurenka; his sons, Mark Jurenka and Keith Jurenka; and one daughter, Jodi Helmer; brother, Ron Jurenka; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Gill loved spending his time hunting, fishing and playing golf in which, he was very competitive. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live forever in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport, TX, with reception to follow.

Arrangements by Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, 814 E. Main St., Rockport, TX.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 14 to June 15, 2019
