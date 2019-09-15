Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Gilbert Goldman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Goldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Merrill Goldman


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Merrill Goldman Obituary
Gilbert "Gib" Merrill Goldman, age 70, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2019. He was a native of Vincennes, Ind. and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service beginning at 9 a.m. until a service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Chauvin Funeral Home.

Gilbert is survived by his mother, Mary Deveda Morris Goldman; daughter Sherrie G. Drew and husband Brian; grandchildren Diane M. Perry and fiancé Mark, Darcy R. Perry, Nancy E. Perry, Donna R. Rankin and husband Dylan, and Heather Rogers; great-grandchildren Bailey C. Morici and Waylen H. Rankin; brother Richard E. Goldman and wife Mary Lee; sister Joann G. Blanchard and husband Danny; sons Gilbert M. Goldman III and wife Melissa, and Timothy J. Goldman; daughters Wendy G. Gambone and husband Anthony "Tony" III, Jessica G. Baxter and husband Patrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Merrill Goldman Sr.

Gilbert was a Mud Engineer who enjoyed watching T.V., gaming and was a die-hard LSU fan.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing made him happier than spending time around people who love him. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now