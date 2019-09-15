|
|
Gilbert "Gib" Merrill Goldman, age 70, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2019. He was a native of Vincennes, Ind. and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service beginning at 9 a.m. until a service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Chauvin Funeral Home.
Gilbert is survived by his mother, Mary Deveda Morris Goldman; daughter Sherrie G. Drew and husband Brian; grandchildren Diane M. Perry and fiancé Mark, Darcy R. Perry, Nancy E. Perry, Donna R. Rankin and husband Dylan, and Heather Rogers; great-grandchildren Bailey C. Morici and Waylen H. Rankin; brother Richard E. Goldman and wife Mary Lee; sister Joann G. Blanchard and husband Danny; sons Gilbert M. Goldman III and wife Melissa, and Timothy J. Goldman; daughters Wendy G. Gambone and husband Anthony "Tony" III, Jessica G. Baxter and husband Patrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Merrill Goldman Sr.
Gilbert was a Mud Engineer who enjoyed watching T.V., gaming and was a die-hard LSU fan.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing made him happier than spending time around people who love him. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019