Gilbert Raymond Parker Jr.
Gilbert Raymond Parker Jr., 65, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the Dularge Community Baptist Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Mitchell Parker; children; thirteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; stepmother, Mary Hawkins Parker; brothers, William, Bryan and Tommie Parker, Philip and Ronald Hawkins; and sisters, Pauline Allen, Ophelia (Cookie) Hawkins, Lorie Parker and Barbara Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Raymond Sr. and Delores Parker; grandparents, Sylvester and Viola Parker; one grandson; and one daughter-in-law.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
1
Funeral
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
