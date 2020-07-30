Gilbert Raymond Parker Jr., 65, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the Dularge Community Baptist Cemetery.



He is survived by his wife, Angie Mitchell Parker; children; thirteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; stepmother, Mary Hawkins Parker; brothers, William, Bryan and Tommie Parker, Philip and Ronald Hawkins; and sisters, Pauline Allen, Ophelia (Cookie) Hawkins, Lorie Parker and Barbara Williams.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Raymond Sr. and Delores Parker; grandparents, Sylvester and Viola Parker; one grandson; and one daughter-in-law.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store