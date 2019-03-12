Home

Rev. Gilbert Raymond Parker Sr., 85, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:46 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew St. in Houma. Burial following in Dularge Baptist Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Hawkins Parker; sons, Gilbert Parker Jr. (Angie), Brian Parker, Tommy Parker, William Parker (Phalander), Phillip and Ronald (Kim) Hawkins; daughters, Pauline Allen (J.C.), Ophelia Henderson, Barbara Williams (Sincheze), and Lorie Parker; 34 grandchildren; 78 great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas Parker (Ava).

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Delores Coulon Parker; two grandchildren; parents, Sylvester Sr. and Viola Newton Parker; brothers, Sylvester Jr., Earl and Larry Parker; and sisters, Julia, Theresa and Doris Parker, Alma Pittman, Leona Jones and Rosemary Thomas.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
