Gilda M. Jackson, 57, a residence of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Saturday, June 6, 2020.



Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at noon on Saturday, June 13 at Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery in Raceland.



Gilda leaves to cherish her memories her beloved mother, Geraldine Jefferson Allen; sons, KeAaronne Jackson, Derrius McDuffy and Keras Jackson; sisters Cynthia Davis (Herbert), Annette Jefferson and Cassandra Allen; granddaughter, Alanah Jackson; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Oliver Jackson; and stepfather, Albert Allen Sr.



Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



