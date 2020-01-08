|
|
Gilda Trahan Cosby, 72, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. A religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
She is survived by her children, Craig F. Cosby and Mark S. Cosby.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Frank Cosby; parents, Alvin J. Trahan and Iris Dupre Trahan; and brother, Wayman E. Mizell.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020