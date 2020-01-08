Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilda Cosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilda Trahan Cosby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilda Trahan Cosby Obituary
Gilda Trahan Cosby, 72, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. A religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

She is survived by her children, Craig F. Cosby and Mark S. Cosby.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Frank Cosby; parents, Alvin J. Trahan and Iris Dupre Trahan; and brother, Wayman E. Mizell.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -