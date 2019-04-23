Gillis "Nunu" Frances Parria Jr., age 61, passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Grand Caillou.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume beginning at 9 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Gillis is survived by his wife of 13 years, Nancy Naquin Parria; son, Nicholas Parria and wife, Karen; daughters, Mindy Lynn Coronado-Cool and husband, Jorge, Melinda Nunez and fiancé, Alan LeBouef, and Amy Roussel and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Nicholas Jr. and Kyleigh Parria, Gabriel and Sebastian Coronado, and Jaylynn and Ethan Roussel; brothers, Michael Parria and wife, Tonia, and Danny Parria and wife, Kim; sister, Rene Pellegrin; and numerous other nieces, nephews and friends.



Gillis is also survived by his beloved pets, Coco and River.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Gillis Frances Parria Sr. and Renell Adams Parria.



Gillis was a loving husband, father, grandfather and dear friend to many. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed his time hunting. He worked for many years as a boat captain. Anyone who knew Gillis will remember his loving and caring personality.



He loved his family dearly and loved spending time with them. His pride and joy were his grandkids.



Gillis leaves this world behind and is reunited with his parents.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019