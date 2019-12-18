|
|
Gillis "Pee Wee" Olivier Jr. age 75 passed away surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 16, 2019. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 20, beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will continue Saturday, Dec. 21, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Pee Wee is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jackie Percle Olivier; his children, Tracy Olivier (Mack Ina), Michael Olivier, Tony Olivier, Jason Olivier (Cannita) and Maggie Talley (Jason); grandchildren, Brent Ina, Brooke Ina, Beau Black Jr., Cailynn Parfait and Cierra Johnson; great-grandchildren, Aliyah Richard, Emberlynn Richard and Laila Johnson; brother, Dennis Olivier (Paula); brothers-in-law, Russell Marie and Wayne Percle (Ann); sisters, Rita Guidry (Donald), Penne Dornan (Michael); and sister-in-law, Bea Parker (David)
Gillis was preceded in death by his parents, Gillis Paul Olivier Sr. and Louise Alice Vidal Olivier; grandparents, Albert and Nellie Naquin Olivier and Welby and Alice Maronge Vidal; and sisters, Brenda Olivier, Joy Marie and Sandra Olivier.
Pee Wee loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a hard-working, honest man and was the owner of Olivier's Sewer Treatment and Repair. He enjoyed playing cards and gardening.
Pee Wee never met a stranger and was well-liked by all who knew him.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019