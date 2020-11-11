Gina Marie Benoit Boudreaux
Schriever - Gina Marie Benoit Boudreaux, 61, of Schriever, passed away on November 6, 2020.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, at 11:00 am.
She is survived by her son, Jacques Boudreaux; daughter, Mindy Britt; Grandchildren, Jamie and Thomas Eschete; father, James Reginald Benoit; brothers, Dale, Gary and Todd Benoit.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Feucht Benoit.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. StJude.org
