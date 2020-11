Gina Marie Benoit BoudreauxSchriever - Gina Marie Benoit Boudreaux, 61, of Schriever, passed away on November 6, 2020.Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, at 11:00 am.She is survived by her son, Jacques Boudreaux; daughter, Mindy Britt; Grandchildren, Jamie and Thomas Eschete; father, James Reginald Benoit; brothers, Dale, Gary and Todd Benoit.She was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Feucht Benoit.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.