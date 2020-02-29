|
|
Ginger Bagley Hunnicutt, 62, died on Feb. 19, 2020, in Crossville, Tenn. Her burial was held in Burrville, Tenn.
Ginger is survived by husband, John S.Hunnicutt; children, Heather Hunnicutt Wilson (Chris), Kristi Bilbo Maynard (Lynn), Kevin Bagley, and Sarah Hunnicutt West (Kindell); grandchildren, Alexa, Jacob, Maysa, Xaviera, Javin, Kayla, Tyler and Kasia and Austin Everett; and siblings, Harold Bagley (Martha) and Judy Papa (Kerry).
She was also loved and well cared for by her in-laws, the Hunnicutt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jinks and Evelyn Blanton Bagley; and her recently deceased sister; Camye Bagley Thibodaux.
Ginger was church pianist and sang gospel music with her family. And she still does.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020