Ginger Bagley Hunnicutt

Ginger Bagley Hunnicutt Obituary
Ginger Bagley Hunnicutt, 62, died on Feb. 19, 2020, in Crossville, Tenn. Her burial was held in Burrville, Tenn.

Ginger is survived by husband, John S.Hunnicutt; children, Heather Hunnicutt Wilson (Chris), Kristi Bilbo Maynard (Lynn), Kevin Bagley, and Sarah Hunnicutt West (Kindell); grandchildren, Alexa, Jacob, Maysa, Xaviera, Javin, Kayla, Tyler and Kasia and Austin Everett; and siblings, Harold Bagley (Martha) and Judy Papa (Kerry).

She was also loved and well cared for by her in-laws, the Hunnicutt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jinks and Evelyn Blanton Bagley; and her recently deceased sister; Camye Bagley Thibodaux.

Ginger was church pianist and sang gospel music with her family. And she still does.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
