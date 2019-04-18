Home

Gladys Adams Zilton Obituary
Gladys Adams Zilton departed this life on Monday, April 8, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was 105, a native of Schriever.

Visitation from 9 a.m. to religious services at noon on Saturday, April 20 at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 103 Gray St. in Gray. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

She is survived by her devoted children, Jerrold (Diana) Zilton, and Jacquelyn (Gene) Roberson; brothers, Claude (Betty) Adams, and Henry Adams; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril Cowell Zilton; and her parents, Blanche Ingram Adams and John "Mr. Teetie" Adams; her stepmother, Pearl Moore Adams; sons, Cyril Cowell Zilton Jr., and Andre' Walker; daughter, Barbara Z. Williams; eight brothers; and six sisters.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
