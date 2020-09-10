Gladys Babin Detillier, 88, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Raceland, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her children, Milton Detillier (Mae) and Michael Detillier (Linda); grandchildren, Stephanie Verdin (Clyde), Paul Detillier, Kimberly Westmoreland (Jordan) and Miquel Detillier; great-grandchildren, Norah and Mia Westmoreland; and sister, JoAnn Windham.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald; parents, Felix Jr. and Valerie Foret Babin; daughter-in-law, Cindy Detillier; brothers, Clarence, Gerald and Alfred Babin; and sister, AnnaLee Richard.



Gladys was a parishioner of St. Hilary of Poiters Catholic Church and a member of the Council of Catholic Women.



The family would like to thank the staffs of The Broadway Elder Living and Rehabilitation and Notre Dame Hospice for the compassion and excellent care given to her.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



