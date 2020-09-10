1/1
Gladys Babin Detillier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Babin Detillier, 88, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Raceland, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Milton Detillier (Mae) and Michael Detillier (Linda); grandchildren, Stephanie Verdin (Clyde), Paul Detillier, Kimberly Westmoreland (Jordan) and Miquel Detillier; great-grandchildren, Norah and Mia Westmoreland; and sister, JoAnn Windham.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald; parents, Felix Jr. and Valerie Foret Babin; daughter-in-law, Cindy Detillier; brothers, Clarence, Gerald and Alfred Babin; and sister, AnnaLee Richard.

Gladys was a parishioner of St. Hilary of Poiters Catholic Church and a member of the Council of Catholic Women.

The family would like to thank the staffs of The Broadway Elder Living and Rehabilitation and Notre Dame Hospice for the compassion and excellent care given to her.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved