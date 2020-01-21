|
Gladys Laffitte Amedee, in the 100th year of her life, a native of Napoleonville and lifelong resident of Houma, died at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
A visitation for the family will be held on Thursday Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Visitation for the public will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment is to follow at St. Francis Cemetery II.
Gladys is survived by her children, Mary Haydel, Anthony Amedee and wife Debi, Linda Perry and husband Ernie, Catherine Hermans and husband Tony, John Amedee and daughter-in-law, Marie Amedee. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Gladys is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Amedee Sr. and son Lloyd Amedee Jr.; parents, Jean Paul Laffitte; Marie Kern Laffitte; brother, Gerald Laffitte; and, son-in-law, Harold Haydel.
Gladys was very involved in her church St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. She was a member of the K of C Auxiliary and served as secretary, the Altar Society, lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis de Sales and served in the same capacity at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. She also was a member of the Young at Heart Club, Retired Teachers' Association and Catholic Daughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis de Sales Cathedral or Maria Immacolata Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Richard Haydel, Haydel Hospice and her beloved caregivers, Rhonda Rodrigue, Christee Scott, Larke Picou and Kitty Copeland.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020