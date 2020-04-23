|
|
Gladys Laverne Peterson "Pete" Houk passed peacefully, and surrounded by love, in her home in Lafourche Parish on Wednesday April 22, 2020. She lived a long, healthy, and vibrant life to the age of 95. She is the daughter of Amelia Johnson of Iowa, and Edward K. Peterson of South Dakota, who resided in St. Cloud, Minn. Siblings were Clarence, Harold, Donald, Frances (Farkas), Richard, and Robert Peterson. It is important to note that this is a non-COVID passing.
Pete was born in St. Cloud, Minn. on July 23, 1924. She was one of seven children, and joined the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) during World War II in an effort to support her country and family during a time of war, as well as the Tuberculosis epidemic. She soon after met the love of her life, Dedrick S. Houk Sr. while in the Navy and subsequently relocated to Louisiana where she remained for more than 60 years.
Following Dedrick Houk's death, as a single mother of four, she returned to graduate school to earn a Master's/30+ in Education from Nicholls State University and taught elementary school for 30 years. In retirement she traveled to nearly all corners of the globe, cared for her family and friends cultivated a bountiful year round garden, served her church, volunteered for many years at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, and infused joy and personality anywhere she roamed. Pete was unforgettable, and taught many lessons of a generation that held itself to an uncompromising standard.
Pete was preceded in death by her husband, Dedrick S. Houk Sr. of Covington, LA (1924-1971), and her oldest son, Dedrick S. Houk Jr. (1949-1999).
She is survived by her devoted children, Randy Houk, Patty Houk (Vicky Karr), Nancy Ledet (Gary Ledet); and daughter-in-law, Debbie Houk Barbera (late Dedrick Houk Jr.) and wife of Jay Barbera; her grandchildren, Britany Houk Gladhill (Keith Gladhill), Dedrick "Rick" Houk III (Leah Breen Houk), Brandon Ledet, and Justin Ledet (Christina Guastella Ledet).
Pete also leaves a legacy in her six great-grandchildren, Dedrick "Derek" S. Houk IV, Blake Gladhill, Clayton Gladhill, Lillian Gladhill, Camryn Ledet, and Leah Ledet.
All who knew Pete will miss her laughter and unique sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her church home of First Presbyterian Church of Thibodaux in memory of Gladys "Pete" Houk.
Due to the current COVID-19 epidemic, a private funeral will be held with a burial beside her husband at St. John's Episcopal Church in Thibodaux. A celebration of her long and vibrant life will be held at a later date.
Landry's Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020