Gladys Marie Dupre Falgout, 93, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Pointe-Aux-Chenes on Monday, Jan. 27, beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her three daughters, Arlene Picou (husband, Gerald), Suzanna Brunet (companion, Ricky Trusty) and Julie Champagne (husband, Blane/Champ); two sons, David Falgout (wife, Mildred) and Blaine Falgout (companion, Marcia Ellender); 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Arthur "Ellsworth" Falgout; her parents, Marcelin and Ada (Dupre) Dupre; six brothers, Wilbert Dupre, Whitney Dupre, Clarence Dupre, Allen Dupre, Wickliff Dupre and Dovie Dupre; and five sisters, Hilda (Dupre) Neal, Flora (Dupre) Bouquet, Louisa (Dupre) Naquin, Zenobia (Dupre) Deroche and Lucretia (Dupre) Levron; son-in-law Allen Brunet; and daughter-in-law Debra (Luke) Falgout.
She was a homemaker who loved to sew and bake cakes. She loved trips to the beach and the mountains. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren and family gatherings. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Pointe-Aux-Chenes and a member of the Ladies Altar Society
The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice, Dr. Brian Matherne, and TGMC nurses and CNAs for their outstanding care during this difficult time.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020