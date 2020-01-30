Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
Gladys May Henry Obituary
Gladys May Henry departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville. She was 86, a native and resident of Paincourtville.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Williams and Southall in Napoleonville and will resume on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Paincourtville. Burial in the church cemetery.

Gladys is survived by her husband, Theodist Henry; brother, Columbus J. Washington (Beverly); and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanetta and Fredrick Washington Sr.; brothers, the Rev. Edward, Frederick Jr., and Frank and Demas Washington.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
