Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Gladys Thibodaux Obituary
Gladys Thibodaux, 87, a native of Vacherie and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, March 2 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 3, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Anna Thibodaux (Patrick) and Wesley Thibodaux (Leigh); grandchildren, Patrick Thibodaux (Erica), Brandon Thibodaux (Kelly), Tate Thibodaux and Megan Thibodaux; great-grandchildren, Emily, Abigail and Tatum Thibodaux; stepchildren, Blondie Blanchard and Manuel Thibodaux and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex "Stag" Thibodaux; parents, Nicholas Rome and Augusta Rome; brother, Herman Rome; half-sister, Rose Usea; stepchildren, Huey Thibodaux, Mabel Gros Thibodaux; step-grandchildren, Bridget and Michael Thibodaux.

Gladys loved taking road trips with friends, going to the casino and playing bingo. The family would like to thank the staff of Audubon Health and Rehab and St. Catherine's Hospice, especially Queen.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
