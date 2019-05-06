Home

Glen Michael Oglesbee Obituary
Glen Michael Oglesbee, 41, of Gray, passed away on May 3, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Bayou Blue Assembly of God. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

He is survived by his daughter, Ivy Rain Oglesbee; son, Von Atoms Oglesbee; ; mother, Paula Richard Babin and stepfather, Jerome Babin; sister, Amber Nicole Babin; father, Glen D. Oglesbee; and brother, Zachary Oglesbee.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph Richard; and uncle, Kenneth Richard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on May 6, 2019
