Glena "Ms. Mae" Hearne Martin, 85, passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was a native of Chatham and former resident of West Monroe and current resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel and Friday, June 14 beginning at 9 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.



She is survived by her children, Brenda M. Tolbert and husband, Pat of Athens, Texas; Robby Martin and wife, Margaret of West Monroe; Elizabeth "Beth" M. Powell and fiancé, Don Gilmore of Houma; Sherry M. Marsh and husband, Greg of Cheney, Washington; and Randall "Randy" Martin of West Monroe; grandchildren, Mendy Tolbert, Brittany Marsh, Brandy Marsh, Kristen "Kay Pea" Powell, James Martin, Wayne Martin, Brooklyn Marsh and Cirstin Martin; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judy Martin Mitcham and husband, Billy of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Henry "Eddie" "Plunkie" Edward Martin, Jr.; son, Wayne Edward Martin; granddaughter, Lisa Martin; parents, Paul Alexander and Mary Elizabeth Hearn Hearne; brothers, Coye, Hurrist, and Luther Hearne; sisters, Bernice Ellis, Eveline Kennedy and Effie Morgan of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and in-laws, Henry Martin Sr., and Rosa McMullen Lee and husband, J. C. Lee.



Ms. Mae was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed cooking, Mardi Gras, LSU football and New Orleans Saints football. Ms. Mae was an angel walking along the earth. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



The family would like to thank St. Catherine's Hospice, The Oaks of Houma, and Dr. Brian Matherne.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 10 to June 11, 2019