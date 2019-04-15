Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Glenda Cunningham Callahan

Glenda Cunningham Callahan Obituary
Glenda Cunningham Callahan, 69, a native and a resident of Houma, passed away on April 15, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday, April 18. A religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart of 54 years, Caliste "Kit" Callahan; daughters, Kelly Callahan Rodrigue (Eric), and Bobby Jo Callahan Tujague (Richard); sisters, Carolyn Bourgeois, Judy Robichaux, and Joy Broussard; and grandchildren, Cody Tujague, Ericka Pelcha (Robert), Hannah Rodrigue, Channing Rodrigue, and Savannah Tujague.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Junius "T-June" and Bertha Louviere Cunningham.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
